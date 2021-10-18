4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $300,000

Wonderful ranch home sitting on 2 acres. New siding, windows , heat pump and front porch this year. Inside there is new flooring in the kitchen and entry way. The living room has a door that leads to the deck so you can experience the amazing view. There are 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The walkout basement has a family room, bedroom, den and extra room featuring a half bath and closet but no egress. The utility room in the basement has enough area for storage as well. Contingent upon seller finding suitable housing...