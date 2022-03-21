 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $310,000

Don't Miss this 4/5 Bedroom Ranch Home, in a Great location!! Lots of NEW 2021 ~ Granite countertop with drop~in sink in the kitchen, along with NEW flooring throughout the main floor!! 2020 NEW A/C, 2019 NEW Bathroom with custom cabinets, Granite countertop, and flooring!! NEW Deck, NEW Landscaping, 2017 NEW Shed with Loft!! Upon entering the foyer, you'll witness a large open living room/dining area, with neutral colors throughout!! Eat~in kitchen new flooring, new countertop and drop~in sink, love the oversized window over the sink to watch kids playing in the fenced in backyard!! Four bedrooms, with beautiful hardwood floors, and a full bath complete the main floor!! The finished basement with built~ins and tons of finished space, a great area for entertaining friends and family!!! The 5th room down could be an office/den/craft room ~ it has a closet but no egress window!! A large utility area for storage, it has a laundry chute too!! Water softener is owned and stays with the home. The fenced in yard great for your pets or watching kids play. A brand new shed with a loft, a NEW deck, extra driveway space for additional parking and basketball hoop!! Location with easy access to the bike/running trail, Hamilton and on to Outer Drive!! A home you won't want to miss!!!!

