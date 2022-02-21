Ranch Style home in the Indian Hills area, with many updates located on a Cul-de-sac with in walking distance to North Middle and High School. New floors, light fixtures, new fence and exterior paint, landscaping, new water softener system and many more updates. This home features an open concept with 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 garage, plus a finished basement and fenced in large yard. This home is ready for you to move in!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $319,500
