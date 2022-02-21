 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $319,500

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $319,500

Ranch Style home in the Indian Hills area, with many updates located on a Cul-de-sac with in walking distance to North Middle and High School. New floors, light fixtures, new fence and exterior paint, landscaping, new water softener system and many more updates. This home features an open concept with 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 garage, plus a finished basement and fenced in large yard. This home is ready for you to move in!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News