4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $325,000

Want that "new home" feel without the hassle and cost of building? This is it!! Only 3 years old with top end attention to detail, this home is located in the desirable Morningside area. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by this bright and open floor plan seamlessly connecting the kitchen to the living room and leading to the inviting, sunny backyard. Shining hard wood floors are perfect for style and maintenance. Eat in kitchen has roomy breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and quartz counter tops. Open dining room area has sliding glass doors to full privacy fenced back yard. Meticulous attention to detail is presented in this home. Main floor has oversized master bedroom featuring walk in closets and private ensuite. Main floor laundry for added convenience. Full bath and two additional bedrooms round out the main floor. Basement area has been beautifully finished with large and airy family room with possible 4th bedroom area. The 3rd full bath is also located in the lower level perfect for guests. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with large patio area including firepit for evening conversation and shade tree for afternoon swings. Tax abatement remaining: 10 year gradual or 3 year tax free...