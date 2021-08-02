4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $325,000

Built in 2019, this Morningside ranch home is cute and clean!! The main floor of this home is highlighted by durable vinyl plank flooring, vaulted ceilings and openness. The kitchen has a large island with sink that is wide open to the living space and dining area. Also on the main floor are an ample master bedroom suite, two smaller bedrooms, and main floor laundry. Downstairs, the basement is currently framed out for finish with one completed bedroom. The three garage has been insulated and the home is in a very convenient location..