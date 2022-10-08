 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $335,000

Outstanding Ranch style townhouse in the Chestnut Hill Development. You`ll fall in love with this Northside newer townhouse - its open concept, modern design and neutral colors. Main floors features 2 bedrooms including the master suite and a must see master bath!! The awesome master bath features a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, soaking tub and double sinks. Wonderful living room has beautiful hardwood floors, 10 FT ceilings and oversized 8 foot doors that create that WOW factor. Great kitchen with quartz counter tops, 46 inch cabinets, breakfast bar and the stainless appliances are included. Spacious dining area has sliders to a fantastic large deck for you to just relax and enjoy. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor and has a farm house sink and plenty of cabinets. The finished basement offers a family room, 2 bedrooms and a super nice large full bath. Neat thing about this basemen it has large windows which gives you a great view!! No HOA fees and this property qualifies for the 10 year property tax abatement. This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath TOWNHOUSE is turn-key ready for a new owner, just gorgeous!!!

