4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $345,000

Beautiful is truly an understatement in describing this well cared for 4 bedroom, 4 Bath Home! The Pride of Ownership truly shows! Upon walking up to the front porch you can't help but feel Welcome, when you enter, the open two story staircase to your left and floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace in the living room draw you in! The beautiful neutral warm colors, New carpeting and the windows provide a beautiful space to entertain friends and family! Open to the living room, is the kitchen, complete with an eat-in area and breakfast bar, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops make it a great space to eat dinner with access to the deck making it easy to grill out on those Spring and Summer nights! Off the entry way is a half bath, great for guests, the laundry room with storage and the Master Bedroom with coffered ceiling, gray tones, a walk-in closet and Master Bath! Up the stairs you find two bedrooms with New paint colors and full bath, ALL updated! Great for when the kids come home! In the basement there is more space for family/friends, New paint colors and flooring, with daylight windows, truly adds to the finished space! A fourth bedroom, a great exercise/workout room and 3/4 bath complete the finished basement! The fully fenced backyard with a storage shed and patio, make this such an inviting Home, you won't want to leave! NEW Roof in 2017, NEW furnace and A/C in 2020.