4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $350,000

Rare find on this quiet northside street!! Come inside to appreciate the large formal living room and open dining room with hardwood floors, crown molding and beautiful wood burning fireplace with tile surround and wood mantle. There is a family room on main also with wood burning fireplace, built~in cabinets and side door to backyard. The kitchen is a cooks delight with lots of workspace, eat~in area with large windows for a bright and sunny room. Master bedroom is spacious with a three quarter bathroom plus bonus room for home office or even more closet space. Two more bedrooms on main with hardwood flooring. Lower level has lots of storage and great extra space for fitness equipment or game room. Private backyard that is fully fenced, patio area and landscaping. Well maintained home with 2018 roof, windows and siding replaced; 2015 new overhead garage doors; 2014 new carpet on main floor..