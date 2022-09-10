4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $354,999

Come home to 4015 Normandy Street, a like~new home that was impeccably constructed and maintained with almost 2700 square feet of living space. Built in 2019 by high~caliber A~Team Builders, this residence is beautiful, functional, timeless, and truly turnkey. Constructed with every bell and whistle optional, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a unique floor plan, fully finished basement, fenced back yard, sprinkler system, and more. You will appreciate modern curb appeal when you arrive. The interior finishes were chosen to be current but timeless, warm but modern. The main floor features high~quality luxury vinyl plank throughout the open kitchen\dining\living area and into the family foyer where you find a mud room space, coat closet, pantry, and drop zone area. Smartly off this is space is the main floor laundry and master en~suite, which features an upgraded dual sink quartz vanity, glass and tile walk in shower, separate toilet closet, plus a large walk in closet. Back in the main space, the kitchen shines with quartz counters, subway backsplash tile, GE Slate appliances, pendant lighting, and more. The living room is spacious and receives ample natural light from the tall windows and patio slider door. Off this space are two more bedrooms and the main bathroom. Below in the basement you will find a space for game day or holidays, with a large family room, complete with an oversized wet bar. There is also a bedroom and full bathroom here, great for guests or older children. Storage abounds here with three large spaces for keeping seasonal decor and personal belongings out of the way. Out back you have not only a large deck but also a covered patio for outdoor enjoyment. This home offers so much value to anyone looking for a beautiful, like new home with a competitive price point –be sure to check out the upgrades sheet!! Come home to 4015 Normandy Street today!!!