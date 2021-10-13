Seller requires that agent wear gloves and do not touch even switches or knobs with your hand!! Please adhere to her request Large spacious bright living areas enhance the home for Family who needs space or just great entertaining qualities for family and friends. Private neighborhood. Please check the Disclosures for the dozens of new updating that has been done for this house. Lovely Family rooms, gorgeous kitchen with appliances Eco-friendlt Wilson Art counter tops, Master Suite with fabulous closet and terrific Bathroom, addition on back of house expands the space into beautiful Family Room with wall of built ins. Downstairs are more bedrooms and Hot Tub Room, bath, storage, and more privacy. Lovely huge deck with Teflon Coated Deck. Shaded backyard to boot. A must to see. Please try not to touch things in the house unless you become the buyer..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three children on their way home.
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district failed to properly document pay raises for some administrators, reimbursed staff for over $1,000 i…
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
SIOUX CITY -- State transportation officials have established a corridor preservation area along a portion of Sioux City's Gordon Drive to ale…
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- CNOS, a physician-owned medical provider specializing in orthopedic services, sports medicine and neurology, and Tri-Sta…
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Pierce Street in the wee hours Sunday morning, lea…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A McCook Lake man who illegally purchased guns that he later traded for drugs was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal prison.
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Sioux Center man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a child.