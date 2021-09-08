4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $365,000

Seller requires that agent wear gloves and do not touch even switches or knobs with your hand!! Please adhere to her request Large spacious bright living areas enhance the home for Family who needs space or just great entertaining qualities for family and friends. Private neighborhood. Please check the Disclosures for the dozens of new updating that has been done for this house. Lovely Family rooms, gorgeous kitchen with appliances Eco-friendlt Wilson Art counter tops, Master Suite with fabulous closet and terrific Bathroom, addition on back of house expands the space into beautiful Family Room with wall of built ins. Downstairs are more bedrooms and Hot Tub Room, bath, storage, and more privacy. Lovely huge deck with Teflon Coated Deck. Shaded backyard to boot. A must to see...