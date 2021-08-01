4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $369,900

Beyond charming this heights area TREASURE is going to make you swoon!! Set in one of the most gorgeous and sought-after neighborhoods. This WILDLY enchanting Home will have you stepping back in time with its original stone work and impressive exterior detail. Before you`ve even reached the front door the home EXUDES this feeling of class and elegance, and it`s felt inside too!! Inside, you`ll find hardwood floors, original woodwork, double sided stone fireplace, and original wall paneling to name a few notable details. The backyard oasis will have you forgetting about all your worries...large patio, heated salt water in-ground pool, outdoor fireplace, fenced in yard space, pool house, and most of all great privacy!! Surrounded by TONS of lush green and ample space to entertain, or a quiet evening poolside!! The Chefs Kitchen is made for entertaining with it`s double ovens, oversized central island with hood fan over cooktop and sight-lines to dining and pool area!! Convenient half bath on the main for your guests.The Second floor features 4 bedrooms, full bath, and a master bedroom with en suite bathroom!! Come Check out this charmer!! The furnace is only a year old, new water heater in 2019, new pool heater and salt cell 2017, new electrical to pool 2021, and new garage door opener 2019..