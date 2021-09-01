Seller requires that agent wear gloves and do not touch even switches or knobs with your hand!! Please adhere to her request Large spacious bright living areas enhance the home for Family who needs space or just great entertaining qualities for family and friends. Private neighborhood. Please check the Disclosures for the dozens of new updating that has been done for this house. Lovely Family rooms, gorgeous kitchen with appliances Eco-friendlt Wilson Art counter tops, Master Suite with fabulous closet and terrific Bathroom, addition on back of house expands the space into beautiful Family Room with wall of built ins. Downstairs are more bedrooms and Hot Tub Room, bath, storage, and more privacy. Lovely huge deck with Teflon Coated Deck. Shaded backyard to boot. A must to see..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.
SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man who died after his pickup truck went into the Missouri River on Saturday.
- Updated
SIOUX CITY -- Two incumbents and two challengers filed paperwork to run for Sioux City Council by Thursday's deadline.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
- Updated
SIOUX CITY — Two years ago, North High School senior running back Dedric Sullivan wasn’t sure when he would get to play football again.
SIOUX CITY -- A man currently serving a federal prison sentence on a drug conviction has been sentenced to state prison for stabbing another m…
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16
SIOUX CITY -- A Woodbury County supervisor pushed back Tuesday against a growing chorus of critics upset with the board's decision to devote u…
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department arrested six individuals Thursday during a multi-state human trafficking operation.