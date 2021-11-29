Check out this beautiful one owner 2009 custom ranch with an estimated 3,800 finished sqft total and 2,090 sqft on the main floor alone. You walk into an open living room and formal dining that have natural hardwood floors and tray ceilings. A brand new fireplace with stone installed just a few years back. In the kitchen you will find plenty of custom high end cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and backsplash. Eat~in kitchen with room for a good size table and access to your deck. Lots of big windows to let the natural daylight in. Big master bedroom with walk~in tiled shower, marble sinks, a jacuzzi tub and big walk in closet. Laundry in on the main floor with cabinets for storage. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main. Once in the basement you have a very LARGE open family room with daylight windows (No window wells) that gives plenty of room to stretch out and tons of room for recreation. Basement also has the 4th bedroom and a bathroom with shower. Large utility room with plenty of storage. Yard has a sprinkler system and fenced. Very nice partially covered deck to enjoy those spring, summer, falls days outside. New water heater 2020. Located on a cul~de~Sac. All room sizes are approximate, escrow company fee split 50/50. Come make this your new home!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $370,000
