Custom new construction home is completed and ready for move in. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom ranch/bunglow style located in the Chestnut Hill development. The home has a 2 stall garage. This home has an open concept layout. The living room has a cozy fireplace with stone features and is open to the Kitchen. The kitchen has modern finishes including quartz countertops, custom cabinets, pantry and stainless appliances included. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in tile shower, double sink quartz vanity, walk in closet. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor. This is a split bedroom floor plan with the master on one side of the house and the two remaining bedrooms on the other. The finished basement includes a large living space, a bedroom, and full Bathroom. Room dimensions are estimates only. SOD, Sprinkler and Mulch landscaping included. This home qualifies for the city of Sioux City Tax Abatement. Disclosure: Seller related to listing agent..