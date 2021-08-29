4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $375,000

You can "horse around" all you want at this fantastic acreage. It's set up with a barn that has a workshop in it and fences to keep the horses wrangled. No horses, no problem!! There is so much here to appreciate - new carpet and paint throughout most of the house. This 4 bed, 4 bath has something for everyone. Entertain on the main floor or the lower level in either of the family rooms. Main floor master and main floor laundry are just a couple of the features you'll enjoy. House is setup to add a wood burner for extra heat in the winter (chimney stack in place) Deck on the west side of the house has a brand new pergola where you can sit and relax. Plenty of room for kids and critters to roam around. In addition to the barn there is also a 30x30 metal building AND there the sale also includes adjacent parcel 894707301018 for a total of 4.6 acres. This close to town acreage is just what you've been looking for!!!