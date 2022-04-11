4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $385,000

This custom built home only has had two owners. Not your usual floor plan, sunken LR or office, vaulted ceilings, tray ceilings. Decorative shelf in living room. Angled kitchen, just a fun floor plan, and so current with newer homes. Brick accent on the front of this corner lot house which sits at an angle. Shingles, gutters, roof vents and garage doors replaced from 2017 hail storm. Current owner has added a new Timber Tech deck 2020, (14 x 20), new fence for the back yard and new landscaping in 2020. Entering the front door you will see sunken living room and/or office, carpeted and has circle top window, and vaulted ceiling. Family room has woodburning fireplace, wood floors and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen area has NEW appliances 2021, oak cabinets, counter bar and open to dining space with full bank of windows, ceramic tile floors. Main floor laundry has 6 x 10 pantry closet for kitchen overflow. Bedroom on the main floor has brand new carpet 4-22, double closet and half bath. Master bedroom has room for king sized bed, wood floor, tray ceiling, 6 x 7 walkin closet and updated 3/4 bath with heated flooring, shower and skylight. Full bath for guests also on this floor. Lower level has two more generous sized bedrooms with egress windows, carpet and nice closets. Family room down has lots of storage closets. 3/4 bath down. Great store room 14 x 21. Separate stairway from lower level to the garage. New humidifier 2021, furnace and CA 2014. Garage is heated and has door to the back yard off the garage. Visit this great property and you will appreciate the condition and care of this property. Showings start 4-8. Offers to be presented 5:30 on Monday...