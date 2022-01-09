Charming 13 acres with a cute updated 4 bedroom house. Settled in a valley in the Morningside area, you are minutes from Schools, Shopping, Eating and Entertainment, all while feeling like you’re in the country. The entire house has been updated over the past several years. Brand new Septic system in 2021. New fruit trees planted for future harvests. This is the needle in the haystack, don't miss out...
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $389,000
