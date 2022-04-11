4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $389,500

You won`t believe all the new upgrades in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch on the upper northside!! The exterior has vinyl siding, vinyl front porch and vinyl covered deck for easy maintenance. Private back yard can be enjoyed on the deck or the new 15 x 10 patio being poured this week. You will love the great open concept of this beautiful home. Walk into the massive great room with majestic vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace and built ins. Brand new vinyl plank flooring makes the great room, eat in kitchen, main floor laundry and pantry really pop!!! Eat in kitchen has brand new stainless steel farm sink and high end appliances. New backsplash is gorgeous grey subway tile. Lots of counter space and shelved pantry. All new LED and canned lighting throughout house. Master suite has large walk in closet with his and her doors. Master bath has heated tile floors, walk in glass door shower, whirlpool tub double vanity with lots of storage and new lighting. Two more bedrooms on main on other side of great room with full bath with all new tile and fixtures conveniently located between them. Extra-large family room down has newer carpet and wet bar with new vinyl laminate flooring. Large three quarter bath down has all new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures and ne lighting. Spacious fourth bedroom down. Handy den or kids play room is an added bonus. Plenty of storage area also. Yard has in-ground sprinkler system. Hurry to see this wonderfully updated home!!!!!