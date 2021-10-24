 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $389,500

This home is a must see! Beautifully updated well built open concept home. Quiet Neighborhood. Awesome master sweet with heated floor in the bath area, newer Jack and Jill sinks and fixtures, great tile floors. Kitchen updated with high end appliances with new backsplash. New LED lighting installed in the bedrooms. 2nd upstairs bathroom redone with sink , tile and resurfaced shower tub. Hurry this one won't last! Buyers agent to check measurements.

