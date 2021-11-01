 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $399,000

Rare opportunity here to purchase a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath acreage on hard surface road, with a 40 x 60 outbuilding, and an in-ground pool with cabana. The main floor offers an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room space with f\p. There is also an office area just off the kitchen that could be utilized in a variety of ways. There is a large foyer at the front entry, and a mudroom off the back entry. The laundry and 1\2 bath are conveniently located off the mudroom. Upstairs there is a huge master bedroom with master bath and an entire wall of closets!! Also there are two more bedrooms and another bath to service those rooms. In the lower level there is a 4th bedroom with egress and an L shaped family room with fireplace. Updates to include newer patio door, HVAC, roof, pool liner and pump, water heater, 1\2 bath, deck and fencing. The outdoor spaces are incredible. There is an older tennis court that has endless possibilities. Did I mention Plymouth County taxes!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

Smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News