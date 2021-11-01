4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $399,000

Rare opportunity here to purchase a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath acreage on hard surface road, with a 40 x 60 outbuilding, and an in-ground pool with cabana. The main floor offers an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room space with f\p. There is also an office area just off the kitchen that could be utilized in a variety of ways. There is a large foyer at the front entry, and a mudroom off the back entry. The laundry and 1\2 bath are conveniently located off the mudroom. Upstairs there is a huge master bedroom with master bath and an entire wall of closets!! Also there are two more bedrooms and another bath to service those rooms. In the lower level there is a 4th bedroom with egress and an L shaped family room with fireplace. Updates to include newer patio door, HVAC, roof, pool liner and pump, water heater, 1\2 bath, deck and fencing. The outdoor spaces are incredible. There is an older tennis court that has endless possibilities. Did I mention Plymouth County taxes!!!