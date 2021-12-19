Charming 13 acres with a cute updated 4 bedroom house. Settled in a valley in the Morningside area, you are minutes from Schools, Shopping, Eating and Entertainment, all while feeling like you’re in the country. The entire house has been updated over the past several years. Brand new Septic system in 2021. New fruit trees planted for future harvests. This is the needle in the haystack, don't miss out..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DES MOINES -- Changes to the state’s unemployment process -- including a doubling of the number of work searches a person must make in order t…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Chef Clay Lillie, a veteran of high-end restaurants like Dagas on Broadway, The Key Club, Clyde's and Bev's on the River, is providing his own culinary spin on local staples such as the loosemeat sandwich with his new restaurant "The Shack."
Update: December storm produces tornadoes, hail in Siouxland; damage reported in rural Woodbury County
SIOUXLAND -- There wasn't much that Wednesday's rare threat of high winds, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes didn't disrupt in the tri-state area.
A three-judge panel found that the evidence supported the Sioux City School Board's August 2019 firing of Julie Fischer who was accused of sending threatening letters to Superintendent Paul Gausman and other district officials.
SIOUX CITY — When Tyler Wingert got off the plane Tuesday in Durham, North Carolina, the moment finally hit him.
The bumps in pay will raise Sioux City's compensation above the Dakota Valley and South Sioux City districts, Sioux City board president Dan Greenwell said. It also makes Sioux City's pay scale the same or or slightly more than substitutes in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district.
SIOUX CITY -- A cat café could be coming to downtown Sioux City, if the City Council votes to change the municipal code on Monday.
A tornado watch is in effect for Woodbury County and the surrounding areas until at least 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, December 15.
The threat to East High involved a person posting a picture of a gun, stating they were on their way to school, according to a Sioux City Police Department press release.