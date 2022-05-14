4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $409,950

Here is your chance...first one available for resale. Live at Claret View in Whispering Creek. Custom split foyer townhome w\ 2839 total sq ft boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 family rooms, 2 laundry, oversized 2 stall garage w\ 8 years remaining in 10 tax abatement program. This meticulously maintained, professionally design features a versatile floor plan and fabulous storage space. Beautiful, unique and custom designed lower level walk-out home with upper trex deck and patio both with privacy walls and custom made handrails inside and out. Master suite is a retreat w\walk-in closet and bath w\huge walk-in tile shower and soaking tub, plus private laundry. 2nd bedroom and bath perfect for guests or private study. The spacious floor plan has a fabulous great room with fireplace, shiplap, built-ins, open eat-in custom kitchen w\ huge island for inclusive entertaining throughout the main floor. All solid surface countertops and flooring throughout, plush carpets in the bedrooms, 10 ft ceilings, and custom blinds and Nest thermostat. The slider leads to the trex deck off kitchen overlooking the native prairie grasses landscape and manicured backyard. The walk-out lower level is finished w\ family room, guest suite with pocket doors, coffee\wet bar and closet, 4th bedroom plus full bath. REC electric. Easy living with the townhome association $250 per month to handle all the snow, irrigation and yard work. Simply Enjoy.....