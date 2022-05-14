 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $409,950

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $409,950

Here is your chance...first one available for resale. Live at Claret View in Whispering Creek. Custom split foyer townhome w\ 2839 total sq ft boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 family rooms, 2 laundry, oversized 2 stall garage w\ 8 years remaining in 10 tax abatement program. This meticulously maintained, professionally design features a versatile floor plan and fabulous storage space. Beautiful, unique and custom designed lower level walk-out home with upper trex deck and patio both with privacy walls and custom made handrails inside and out. Master suite is a retreat w\walk-in closet and bath w\huge walk-in tile shower and soaking tub, plus private laundry. 2nd bedroom and bath perfect for guests or private study. The spacious floor plan has a fabulous great room with fireplace, shiplap, built-ins, open eat-in custom kitchen w\ huge island for inclusive entertaining throughout the main floor. All solid surface countertops and flooring throughout, plush carpets in the bedrooms, 10 ft ceilings, and custom blinds and Nest thermostat. The slider leads to the trex deck off kitchen overlooking the native prairie grasses landscape and manicured backyard. The walk-out lower level is finished w\ family room, guest suite with pocket doors, coffee\wet bar and closet, 4th bedroom plus full bath. REC electric. Easy living with the townhome association $250 per month to handle all the snow, irrigation and yard work. Simply Enjoy.....

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Siouxland storm downs trees, power lines

Siouxland storm downs trees, power lines

Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said wind gusts across the Weather Service's coverage area were in the 70 to 100 mile-per-hour range. He said the peak wind gust at Sioux Gateway Airport was 52 miles per hour. 

Sioux City Councilman shares concerns about downtown transients

Sioux City Councilman shares concerns about downtown transients

"This individual takes an elevator up to their office every single day and said the amount of time that he is stepping over individuals, or individuals are fighting, or that there's urine or feces in the elevator is just -- he's losing count at this point in time."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News