Check out this large ranch style custom Northside townhome. This very like new property has upgrades galore starting with modifications to original floorpan to give a more open feel. Vaulted ceilings make it very inviting when you walk into your open concept kitchen/living space. Large island, two pantry`s, hidden under cabinet power outlets. Beautiful tiled fireplace with custom built~ins on each side. Custom railing. Master is large with lighted tray ceiling, a large custom tiled shower, large walk in closet and access to the large main floor laundry. Backyard access to patio off the kitchen. If you love to entertain this basement has a new custom 12 ft bar with mirror backed shelving, plenty of room to sit, in ceiling surround sound and a large family room. Two additional bedrooms with egress and a full bathroom. Outside you have a custom poured patio area with a TV mount to sit out and enjoy the weather during the warmer months. All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, water softener stay with the home. Room sizes are approximate. Tax abatement is transferable. Take advantage of a newer home without the wait. Built in 2022..