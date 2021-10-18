4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $429,500

Hurry to see this outstanding 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walk out ranch home on Northside cul de sac. Open concept has living room with vaulted ceiling open to large eat in kitchen. Three bedrooms and office with French doors on main!!! Master suite has master bath with whirlpool tub, shower, double vanity, linen closet and tile floor. Very spacious walk in closet!! Very large main floor laundry with laundry sink, folding and hanging areas, closet and tile floor. Walk out door by kitchen to an impressive covered deck with a view!! Spacious open family room down has full windows and walks out to new high end patio. Sitting area has surround sound and TV that will stay. Open bar and other large finished area with ping pong table and lots of possibilities. Large bedroom down has full windows and large walk in closet. Underground pet fence stays but no collar. Beautifully landscaped yard with full coverage in~ground sprinkler system. No maintenance vinyl siding and three car garage. Great value for the square footage and ready to walk in home with nothing to do!!!