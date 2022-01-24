4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $444,950

Horse lovers paradise with 9.6 acres and 3 stall horse barn and pond. The home is multi level w\ level front entry this level is large 2 car garage, foyer and beautiful open family room on northside of home w\ lots windows for natural light. Upper floor is formal dining, overlooking family room, open concept eat in kitchen with built in desk open to living on south with beautiful southern exposure(watch your horses from the picture window), 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on this floor. Lower level is walk out with its own kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 ~ 2 piece bath and an additional family room w\ fireplace ( wood with electric insert). Land around the home is level with beautiful views several flower gardens with perennials all around. New shingles in 2018 and new insulated siding in 2019. Radon system in place and Plymouth county switch makes sense under Plymouth county REC.