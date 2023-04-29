If you are looking for a newer home and a finished basement without the new build price tag, then welcome home to 2610 Nicklaus Blvd!! This established but like new 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home is located just blocks from the Whispering Creek golf course and features a walk-out basement, fully fenced yard and a nice deck with seller added built in storage and breathtaking views of the sunrises and sunsets. The current owner has also added updates including all new paint throughout the main floor, (4) brand new ceiling fans and lots of garage shelving. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood floors, Quartz countertops and a stoned gas fireplace at the heart of the home. This house also features a radon mitigation system already in place for you and has additional years left on the tax abatement!! One last thing--- do you love the game of golf? If so, the seller is willing to split a new Whispering Creek Golf Club membership for the buyer with an acceptable offer!!!