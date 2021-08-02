Rural living close to town!! This acreage offers 6+ acres and the house has 3 BR & 1.5 baths on the main. Lower level hosts a large family room w/ walkout, large BR w/ egress window, bathroom w/ jacuzzi tub, laundry, & storage room. The 12x40 deck is great for enjoying the wildlife visitors and rolling fields. The enormous outbuilding is 40x150 & divided into 3 sections all w/ concrete floors. East side contains a loft while the middle has a car hoist, workbench, insulated and heated, also a 1/2 bath w/ water heater. 250 gal. propane tank heats the shop. West section is wide open & ready for the car enthusiast to store cars, campers, boats or any other toy. That's not all, there's a 2 stall detached garage & a 43x43 shed perfect for storage or housing animals. There's a water hydrant right out front. The seller will have new septic system installed prior to close...
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $450,000
