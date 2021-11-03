4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $475,000

If you need space, then this home is for you! Enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets after a long day at the office sipping on the beverage of your choice from the newly constructed front and back porches made with composite decking! Kitchen is amazing with a double sided fireplace that you can snuggle up to on the cooler fall and winter nights coming. The kitchen cabinets are solid walnut and have custom made handles and a large eat in area for dining. Granite and butcher block counter tops compliment this beautiful kitchen with a large center island. The only gas in the house is the fireplace and the stove, otherwise it is all electric with Plymouth County REC. Home has it's own well and septic. Home is also insulated very well as there is insulation between the floors and extra insulation in every corner of the home. Home has 2 furnaces and 2 central air units for zoned heating and cooling. This home was custom built for the seller and she enjoyed crafting and so the huge bedroom upstairs could be split into another 4 bedrooms if needed. The bedroom upstairs also has a faucet and a sink with amazing views from every direction. Home could actually have 2 areas for the master bedroom and bath. There is a full poured basement that is only partially finished and you could finish it to include more bedrooms or a large family room. You will share the driveway with the neighbor with they have an agreement that the neighbor clears the snow and the seller would provide rock for the driveway if needed. Come and see this beautiful home as you will not be disappointed!