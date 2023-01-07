 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $475,000

New floor plan - Ready for its new owner, to enjoy the views and easy living at Elk Creek. A Story & 1/2, 2441 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, oversized 2 stall heated garage. Main floor primary suite w/ walk-in tile shower, glass door, dbl vanity & large walk-in closet, open kitchen w/ island, and LR w/fireplace gorgeous tile accent wall, main floor laundry and guest 1/2 bath. Upper level has 3 large bedrooms w/ walk-in closets and full bath with dbl vanity and storage areas, w/ future finish options also. Full basement w/ approx 917 sq ft of future finish waiting for your ideas with rough-ins for wetbar and another bath. Convenient Sioux City neighborhood and Sgt Bluff Schools. HOA $250 per month includes, Club House, fitness center & pool, snow removal, lawncare mowing/fertilizing, irrigation..

