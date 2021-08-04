4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $475,000

Take a drive up Fox Ridge Trail where there are some of the best views of the city and find this stately 2 story home. Well landscaped and well maintained, this home could be yours! Lots of room for entertaining and relaxing. Grand two story entry that is open to upper level to welcome you. Formal dining room with wood floor and crown molding is off entry. A 5 x 5 prep area is between DR and kitchen. On the other side of the entry is the formal living room with french doors, carpet and crown molding. French doors take you to an office with wood floor and sliders to a 14 x 12 deck (a very enjoyable room to work from!) Great Room with vaulted ceiling, new gas fireplace, carpet and sliders to both the deck and to the sunroom. This opens to the eat in kitchen with wood floor, desk area, island, 3x4 pantry, granite counters, updated maple cabinets & backsplash, built in oven, Bosch DW, and a cooktop. The bright and airy sunroom with white tile floors, tons of windows and 2 skylights would be a perfect way to relax and enjoy the backyard views. Main floor laundry and a half bath with vessel sink complete this floor. Upstairs is the master suite which has a sitting room and a huge bathroom with jetted tub, newer tile shower, 2 vanities and 2 WIC's and another closet. 3 more bedrooms (1 with attached full bathroom and all have WIC) and another full bathroom for the upstairs. Lower level has a family room, a quiet den with closet and a full bathroom. Easy access to crawl space for storage. Cleaning is easy with central vac system. This home has 2 furnaces and 2 AC. New garage doors. Sprinkler for entire yard. So take the drive and check out this home!