4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $489,000

Custom built in 2016, this property offers the best of both worlds! The new owners will fall in love with the expansive views of the countryside as well as having shopping & schools a short distance from home. The quality materials used here set this home apart from the competition. The main floor offers an open concept living, dining, & kitchen space. The kitchen boasts a huge island for entertaining family & friends, Knotty Alder cabinetry, quartz counters, & a deep white composite farm house sink. The dining area is good sized & includes a slider to access the covered Trex deck. The living room is generous sized & completes the open concept living space at the heart of the home. Additionally on the main floor you will find a nice sized master suite & a master bath with a custom built in cabinet & walk in closet. The second bedroom on the main is also good sized & includes a large closet. The second bath services the second bedroom & guests as well. The laundry area is located off the garage & includes a convenient drop zone for coats, shoes, & back packs! One of the many attractive details of this home is the modern wood & cable staircase that leads you to the lower level. When you drive up to this property you will appreciate the attention to detail. At the street the owners installed sections of split rail fencing with gorgeous plantings & grasses. The landscaping around the property is extensive & well thought out as well. Another bonus here is a 960 sq. ft. garage with a ton of storage options. Great curb appeal & attention to detail inside & out! Property qualifies for 4 more years of tax abatement. Sellers will be finishing lower level including carpet in family room & bedrooms, Knotty Alder solid core doors, new door & window trim, new baseboard trim, new bar area w\ quartz counter & sink, 3rd bath w\ vanity, shower, toilet & tile floors. Sellers are using quality materials that mimic finishes on the main level!