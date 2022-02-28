4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $495,000

This Stunning 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home with inground pool and 3 stall garage, will take your breath away!! Upon entering you will be wowed by the open staircase really showcasing the beautiful woodwork throughout this home, from the hardwood floors, extensive crown molding, and solid 6 panel doors!! The Custom Wegher built home featuring oak beams and built~in entertainment center in the family room open to the large Updated eat~in kitchen complete with island, Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops and a beautiful view of the relaxing pool in the private backyard, great for summers grilling with friends as the kids splash in the pool!! Private main floor master suite with soothing Jacuzzi and separate shower, and walk in closet, plus the window seat with built~ins!! Off the kitchen area is a half bath, main floor laundry with loads of cabinet space and utility sink!! Completing the main floor is an office\den with french doors, transom window and built~ins!!! The second floor, complete with 3 additional over sized bedrooms, and a full bath!! The beautiful trim work carried throughout this Amazing home!! The walkout lower level with an oversized family room, a great spot for your big screen and pool table for gatherings!! A full bath, plus 2 additional rooms you could use for crafting\gaming. The 3 car garage and off~street parking. Beautiful views from every room!!! NEW ROOF 2019, NEW Furnaces and A\C in 2015. Close to schools and shopping...