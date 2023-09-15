Looking for space? This home has rooms for days!! Nearly 4000 sq. ft finished in this home. Looking for a saltwater pool? Check!! Fenced yard? Check!! Great neighborhood? Check!! Stepping into this beautiful Northside home, you will be wowed at all of the beautiful spaces this home offers. On the top level of this multi-level home you will find 3 bedrooms with double closets and a full bathroom. The main level has an enormous master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, two walk in closets and a remodeled master bath. Also on the main is a dedicated hot tub room with sliding doors and a separate, spacious 3\4 bathroom. The tiled living space is massive at 27 x 13 and has a sliding door to the backyard patio and saltwater pool area. The kitchen on the main level is open to both the living space, but also the dining area and the family area just below. It features cathedral ceilings, and has a center cooking island with granite top, and loads of additional cabinet space with butcher-block tops. The dining room is also on the main and is open to the kitchen and features a beautiful parquet floor. Situated just below the main floor you can overlook a wide open carpeted living space with sunken sitting area around the wood-burning fireplace with gorgeous, floor to-extremely-tall-ceiling hearth. In the basement is a huge family space with pool table and a tuck-under bar area, and an exercise room. Two other spaces are in the basement under the master bedroom and hot-tub areas. Both of these spaces feature tall ceilings and one has a golf net and the other a ping-pong table. This home is MADE for entertaining!! Don`t forget about the outdoor space!! The home has nearly half an acre of land and has a 16 x 26 pool (3 to 13 feet deep) saltwater pool, AND a barbeque area to delight your friends and neighbors!!!!