Introducing a rare Sioux City experience in a picturesque park~like setting with a pool and stables, creating an equestrian's dream. This property spans across nearly 12 acres of land, offering ample space for activities and nestled in a serene beautiful setting, surrounded by lush greenery, mature trees, and well~maintained landscaping. The natural ambiance creates a peaceful retreat~like atmosphere. Enjoy the luxury of a pool, perfect for relaxation and entertainment during warm summer days. The potential to reimagine pool area into a modern oasis including outdoor kitchens and amenities are endless. While the house requires renovation and repairs, this presents a fantastic opportunity to add value and personalize the property to your liking. With vision and investment, you can turn this house into a stunning residence that matches your dream lifestyle. Major investments have been made to restore grounds to former glory while also demoing some interior spaces to allow new more of a blank canvas. This in~town acreage is a haven for equestrians and nature lovers seeking a tranquil retreat with the potential to create their ideal home. Don't miss the chance to seize this opportunity and unlock the full potential of this Sioux City classic..