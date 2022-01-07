4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $549,900

Come home to 6755 Cantebury Court, an impeccably updated walkout ranch that is ready for you! Location is prime with a half-acre+ lot, quiet cul de sac, and backyard that overlooks #11's green. Arriving you will notice fresh exterior paint, plus newer roof/gutters. Photos show lush, mature landscaping which offer beauty and serenity come spring. Entering, you will be wowed by vaulted ceilings, new white oak hardwood floors, a spacious living room, new millwork/doors, and more. You will appreciate the large foyer, coat closet, and the front door with sidelight and transom windows. The living area features a stacked stone gas fireplace, fresh paint, golf course views, and access to the stunning dining and kitchen space. Soon you'll be channeling your inner chef in the impeccably renovated kitchen and then enjoying outdoor dining on the covered deck. The kitchen features new white cabinetry, quartz, KitchenAid appliances, white subway tile backsplash, and white oak hardwoods. Off here is the laundry area, complete with coat closet and additional cabinetry, half bathroom, and garage access. On the other side of the home you will find two bedrooms, both with newer carpet and paint, plus the main full bathroom, which features new quartz counters /faucet. The master en suite boasts natural light, tray ceiling, walk-in-closet, newer carpet, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a large double vanity with new quartz counters/faucets. Going downstairs, you will notice the on-trend banister and then arrive in the updated bar area. Entertaining here is easy, with room for a pub and pool table, plus the large family room, 4th bedroom, 4th bathroom, and the large unfinished storage room. Out back you will find a covered stamped concrete patio to enjoy the tranquility of the golf course, plus space for a pool or yard games. This home is truly a gem.. come home to 6755 Cantebury Court today!