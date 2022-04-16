 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $550,000

Amazing home built by Keith Oliver in 2018 (TAX ABATMENT available). 4 bedrooms (3 up, 1 down) and 3 full bathrooms. High end finishes throughout the house. Custom bamboo wood floors, Granite counter tops & soft close drawers & cabinets with frosted glass finish in the kitchen. Master bath & closed big enough for everyone's cloths. Large fenced in yard with views above rooftops that overlook HOA common space. Seller will be moving out June 3nd, offers please respond accordingly.

