4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $550,000

Come check out this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3 car garage, walkout ranch home on a cul de sac in Whispering Creek!! Nice landscaping and a welcoming porch bring you into this home. From the 10 x 6 entry you will see all the main floor living spaces. The entire home has a very neutral color palette. (Grey and white tones) The living room has great views and has an electric fireplace with white stone surround and pop up ceiling. The kitchen has 9 x 3 walk in pantry, an island and all appliances stay. Access to the covered 14 x 18 Trex deck from the dining room with great views of sunsets and there is a view of the pond. There is a convenient 6 x 5 half bath for guests. The laundry room is located near the kitchen and also has a pocket door to the master closet. Split bedroom plan. The master bedroom has great views and has carpet and pop up ceiling. Master bathroom has a toilet room, a free standing tub, a 4 x 4 walk in shower with 3 shower heads, a double vanity with pantry cabinet and access to the 7 x 14 walk in closet with organizers. Two more bedrooms each have carpet and double closets with mirrored doors. A full bathroom with tub/shower combo and single vanity serves these 2 bedrooms. Lower level has large family room with fireplace with built in shelves, slider to covered patio, wet bar, theatre room, a bedroom with 5 x 8 walk in closet and a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. New shingles 2018. Land and pond behind the home is owned and maintained by the HOA ($200 per year). Closing date no sooner than June 1. Possession date: Upon seller finding suitable housing..

