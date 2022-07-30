 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $575,000

  • Updated
Whispering Creek new construction "Vista" open concept floor plan with an estimated completion of mid August by Brown Wegher Residential LLC \ 1J Homes. 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 stall side~load garage featuring: quartz kitchen counters, large pantry, master suite with walk~in tile shower, main floor laundry plus mud room. Fantastic view from covered deck off eating area. Finished basement with large family room, 2 bedrooms and a bath. High efficiency furnace with programmable thermostat and 85 gal Marathon hot water heater. Ask about the City 3 or 10 year tax abatement. The information provided is to be used as a guideline only. During the construction process the builder may make changes..

