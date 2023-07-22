This is as close to new construction as it gets!! Wegher`s Avant plan built in 2021 that is in like~new condition. This ranch home has 1746 SF on the main level and finished walk out basement. This floorplan makes the best use of space; so much storage throughout. Walk in the 8ft trend front entry door and the expansive views are immediate. Open concept means that entertaining is easy. This kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops, barstool space at the island, 4x6 pantry with coffee bar counter and very tasteful finishes. The GE slate appliances are included; gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Open to the dining space that has the door to the upper covered deck upgraded to concrete. The living room has a floor to ceiling tile surround for a 74" linear fireplace and floor outlets. The view from the living room and dining room goes for miles literally. Primary bedroom tucked off the living room. It is carpeted, CF, hanging pendant lighting over both sides of the bed. Pocket door to the bathroom. Quartz countertop, dual sinks, gorgeous tile walk in shower with stationary glass wall. Opens to the 11x11 primary walk in closet!! and connects to the laundry room ~ nice feature!! Bedroom 2 is at the front of the house, a full hallway bath with tub\shower and main floor laundry with a drop zone complete the main level. The finished basement has a wide open family room with another fireplace and lots of natural light. Daylight windows and walkout sliding door to access the 2nd covered patio. Wall wet bar with refrigerator and plenty of cabinets is a great amenity. Two more bedrooms and 3\4 hallway bath with oversized shower too. This home has custom window shades for light filtering. Iwire built in sound system. Garage, 810 SF is heated and has epoxy finish floors... 18ft door and 9ft door. Complete landscaping is beautiful with concrete curbing. Sellers opted for the 10 year tax abatement so the balance will pass along for the buyer benefit...