Like new stunning Whispering Creek ranch featuring 2336 square feet on the main level, 4 spacious bedrooms with custom built~ins, 4 bathrooms, 3~car oversized garage plus level cul~de~sac lot on over 1\3 acre!! Large open foyer, vaulted ceilings in the living room with floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace plus large black Anderson windows including electric blinds. Open concept kitchen with huge walk~in hidden pantry and dining area with door to the covered patio featuring stamped concrete. Barn door to the office "nook" is right off the kitchen with a window overlooking the covered patio. Powder room with tile floor off the living area, mud room off garage and large separate laundry room with a rinse sink; all bathrooms contain tile floors. The main bath features tile tub surround and tile floor. The master suite is complete with two separate vanities, large tile shower with two heads, enclosed toilet room, walk in closet and soaking tub. Partially finished basement with huge bedroom, walk~in closet, and full bath. Plus possibility of one more bedroom and huge family room ready to finish. Golf course neighborhood minutes from shopping, restaurants, and more. Ask about the balance of 10 year tax abatement...