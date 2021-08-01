 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $64,500

4 bedroom. 1.25 bath, small lot, main floor laundry hook~ups, 1 car garage, located near the dead end street. Near Heelan High School, and ~path to down town, steps away. School District stated that schools are: Irving Elementary, 6th Graders go to West Middle, then 7th and 8th Grade go to North Middle, North High School..

