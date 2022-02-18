4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $680,000

Wow!! Look at this amazing 11.05 acreage for sale with new, new and more new!! This home has had a complete makeover...Large ranch style home built in 1996. The home has 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office with built~in bookcases, large dining room, sunken living room, main floor family room, main floor laundry, eat~in kitchen, attached 2 stall garage and she shed. A total of 3,738 square feet of living space plus another 883 square feet for garage and she shed. The outbuildings include a 2 bedroom guest house that is 833 square feet (currently rented till Dec. 31, 2023 at $700/month). Inside of barn is 4,717 square feet with an indoor horse arena, built~in horse stalls and tack lockers. Another 4 large outdoor stalls, auto~water system and 4 separate pastures. This property has 2 parcels 894812200704 and 894812200005..