4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $69,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $69,000

This house is a great home for a flip or a rental. 2nd floor has renovations started also has new windows. newer roof. new furnace an hot water heater. Attic can be made into 5th bedroom. room measurements are estimates House selling as-is

