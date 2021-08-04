4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $725,000

STUNNING WEGHER CUSTOM W/O RANCH ON 1/2 ACRE LOT. OUTSIDE FEATURES COVERED 312` CONCRETE DECK, SPEAKER SYSTEM. INGROUND 12` HEATED POOL, DIVING BOARD/SLIDE. LINER NEW 6/21. AUTOMATIC COVER. PATIO 313`, FIREPIT & STUNNING VIEWS OF THE 18TH HOLE. INSIDE EXTREMELY OPEN FLOOR PLAN FRESHLY UPDATED, NEW PAINT, CARPET, FLOORING. GOLF COURSE VIEWS FROM LARGE OPEN FOYER. THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM & MASTER WITH ON SUITE. HIS/HER WALK IN CLOSETS & VANITIES. CERAMIC FLOORS WITH WALK IN SHOWER AND SEPERATE WATER CLOSET. THE EAT IN KITCHEN FEATURES HWD FLOOR, PANTRY, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS & LARGE EATING BAR THE MAIN FLOOR FMLY ROOM WITH GAS FP IS INCORPORATED WITH KITCHEN, FANTASTIC VIEWS AND WALKS OUT TO THE COVERED DECK. BEDROOMS 2 & 3 WITH NEW CARPET/PAINT AND FULL BATH TO SHARE. LAUNDRY AND COAT ROOM. LARGE 3 STALL GARAGE WITH CENTRAL VAC & WORK BENCH/CABINET. DOWNSTAIRS WALK OUT OFFERS 46` X 23` FMLY ROOM WITH WET BAR, SINK, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE+GREY TILE FLOORING. BEAUTIFUL 16X16 3RD FMLY ROOM W/ NEW CARPET. 4TH BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH & WALK IN CLOSET LOOKS OUT TO THE POOL AREA. ALSO INCLUDED ON THE LOWER LEVEL A 2 CART TANDEM GOLF CART GARAGE AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. THE FEATURES AND VIEWS WITH THIS HOME OFFER A TURN KEY MOVE IN READY!! SELLER IS INCLUDING A (1) YEAR, SHIELD PLUS WARRANTY FROM AHS. ENJOY THE VIRTUAL TOUR..