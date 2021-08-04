STUNNING WEGHER CUSTOM W/O RANCH ON 1/2 ACRE LOT. OUTSIDE FEATURES COVERED 312` CONCRETE DECK, SPEAKER SYSTEM. INGROUND 12` HEATED POOL, DIVING BOARD/SLIDE. LINER NEW 6/21. AUTOMATIC COVER. PATIO 313`, FIREPIT & STUNNING VIEWS OF THE 18TH HOLE. INSIDE EXTREMELY OPEN FLOOR PLAN FRESHLY UPDATED, NEW PAINT, CARPET, FLOORING. GOLF COURSE VIEWS FROM LARGE OPEN FOYER. THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM & MASTER WITH ON SUITE. HIS/HER WALK IN CLOSETS & VANITIES. CERAMIC FLOORS WITH WALK IN SHOWER AND SEPERATE WATER CLOSET. THE EAT IN KITCHEN FEATURES HWD FLOOR, PANTRY, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS & LARGE EATING BAR THE MAIN FLOOR FMLY ROOM WITH GAS FP IS INCORPORATED WITH KITCHEN, FANTASTIC VIEWS AND WALKS OUT TO THE COVERED DECK. BEDROOMS 2 & 3 WITH NEW CARPET/PAINT AND FULL BATH TO SHARE. LAUNDRY AND COAT ROOM. LARGE 3 STALL GARAGE WITH CENTRAL VAC & WORK BENCH/CABINET. DOWNSTAIRS WALK OUT OFFERS 46` X 23` FMLY ROOM WITH WET BAR, SINK, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE+GREY TILE FLOORING. BEAUTIFUL 16X16 3RD FMLY ROOM W/ NEW CARPET. 4TH BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH & WALK IN CLOSET LOOKS OUT TO THE POOL AREA. ALSO INCLUDED ON THE LOWER LEVEL A 2 CART TANDEM GOLF CART GARAGE AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. THE FEATURES AND VIEWS WITH THIS HOME OFFER A TURN KEY MOVE IN READY!! SELLER IS INCLUDING A (1) YEAR, SHIELD PLUS WARRANTY FROM AHS. ENJOY THE VIRTUAL TOUR..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have identified the woman who died in a rollover crash in Sioux City Thursday night.
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers' roster this weekend against the Gary SouthShore Railcats looks very different from the one that will be…
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to visit Sioux City Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new housing complex in Sunnybrook Plaza.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
- Updated
COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff's Department said.
SIOUX CITY -- A Tipton, Iowa, man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fondling a girl on several occasions at a Sergeant Bluff home.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.