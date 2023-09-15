Welcome to your new home!! Unmatched quality and elegance emenates from this one of a kind custom build property. Stationed atop a beautiful ridge in Whispering Creek with stunning views, particularly at sunset. This stately residence has been lovingly maintained and upgraded. On the exterior is cement board siding for low or no maintenance. The 20’ x 45’ in~ground and heated pool has had a new liner, pump, cover, and sand filter in the past two years and has been professionally opened and closed each year. Inside, the sellers have installed geothermal heating and cooling in 2021. All kitchen appliances are brand new Samsung smart appliances. Elegance abounds in the massive kitchen that features an immense breakfast bar, a separate, grand work island, and even more counter space near the range. A walk~in pantry makes for convenient storage, and all cabinets and drawers are soft~close. On the main floor is found the massive master bedroom with cavernous walk~in closet (w/laundry) and an unbelievable master bath with walk in shower, jetted tub and dual vanities. Also on the main floor is a full office with built~ins as well as a Murphy bed allowing it to be used as a guest room. Follow the grand spiral staircase to the basement where you find a gorgeous wet bar open to the billiards area, and three more bedrooms and two more incredible bathrooms, plus a pool bathroom with separate access outside to the pool. Outside the basement slider is patio for lounging by the pool. Outside the dining area on the main floor is a great deck with glass railing and spiral staircase to ground level. In addition to the private pool, the .89 acre lot also boasts a basketball court. As if all this wasn’t enough, the home has a heated four car garage, each stall with an individual overhead door. Above the 1400 sq. ft. garage is 600 sq ft of insulated bonus space (not counted in sq ftg) great for a separate living area, gaming room, workshop or whatever you heart desires..