Opportunity knocks with the purchase of this single~family home or investment property. Nice sized living room, dining room, dine~in kitchen, and three~quarter bathroom on the main floor. The second floor has a large master bedroom, one guest bedroom, and two non~conforming (pass~through) guest rooms. Kitchen appliances stay. Lots of storage space in the basement. This property is being sold AS IS..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $89,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 5-year-old Davenport girl who was dropped off by a school bus three miles from her home in 2007 now is a 20-year-old woman with questions.
Before Judge James Daane
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect is dead and a law enforcement official was injured in an altercation at a mobile home park Wednesday night.
SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect and Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy were injured Wednesday during an incident in which shots were fired.
A woman charged with driving three people to a Morningside house, where they fired numerous shots into the home and killed a Sioux City teenager, has agreed to plead guilty to her role in the shooting.
SIOUX CITY -- When Barb Larimer washes, brushes or wrings the water out of her hair, a clump of the 50-year-old Sergeant Bluff woman's golden …
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors decided against a 22% pay increase for themselves.
What percentage of cases are the omicron variant? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Which areas are the least vaccinated? Find out with these charts and maps.
As things played out, Sioux City missed the worst of the area's second major snow event of the season.
Snow is expected to greatly slow travel across the state Friday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.