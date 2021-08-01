This 4 bed, 1 bath 2~story home has many updates!! An inviting 3 season porch is a great spot to read a book on a nice day. Main floor has so much original character with refinished flooring and some new charm with updated flooring and cabinetry in the kitchen and dining room. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath with a new tub surround and vanity. The interior of the home was freshly painted in 2020. Basement offers a 4th bedroom with walk~in closet. Other updates to the home include roof (2017), eave troughs and facia (2018), and siding. New central air installed. *will pass FHA appraisal..
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $91,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of being involved in the December death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.
SIOUX CITY -- One person was killed and three others were injured late Thursday in a rollover accident at a Sioux City intersection.
I’m in my eighth year as a columnist for the Sioux City Journal. I occasionally fret over subject matter, but this week’s column is both an ea…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City nursing home with a long list of alleged violations that include staff ignoring residents' cries for help is among …
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- For the first time in well over a century, there will be no public school classes this fall in the Dixon County community o…
SIOUX CITY -- The body of the man who was seen falling from the train bridge connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City on July 20 has been id…
SIOUX CITY -- Always interested in fashion, Gabriel Druilhet was also always on the go.
SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County posted a marked rise during the last several weeks.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police continue to seek suspects and a motive for an early Wednesday shooting.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.