4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $91,900

This 4 bed, 1 bath 2~story home has many updates!! An inviting 3 season porch is a great spot to read a book on a nice day. Main floor has so much original character with refinished flooring and some new charm with updated flooring and cabinetry in the kitchen and dining room. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath with a new tub surround and vanity. The interior of the home was freshly painted in 2020. Basement offers a 4th bedroom with walk~in closet. Other updates to the home include roof (2017), eave troughs and facia (2018), and siding. New central air installed. *will pass FHA appraisal..