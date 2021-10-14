Come and take a look at this completely updated 2-story home that features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, and an attached 1 stall garage. The refinished hardwood flooring flows from the living room, up the stairs to the new bathroom and into the 3 bedrooms. Basement has a 4th bedroom with an egress window and walk-in closet. This home has been recently painted throughout the interior and has a new AC unit. Roof (2017), siding, and most windows have been updated. The home does sit on a nonconforming lot...
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $94,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school district failed to properly document pay raises for some administrators, reimbursed staff for over $1,000 i…
An Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three children on their way home.
SIOUX CITY -- State transportation officials have established a corridor preservation area along a portion of Sioux City's Gordon Drive to ale…
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- CNOS, a physician-owned medical provider specializing in orthopedic services, sports medicine and neurology, and Tri-Sta…
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Pierce Street in the wee hours Sunday morning, lea…
Before Judge Roger Sailer
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with having sex with an 11-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who shot another man at a Sioux City apartment complex was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.
SIOUX CITY -- In 1890, a group of sisters from St. Thomas Episcopal Church left to start a new congregation in the Morningside area. Now, that…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Tuesday for smuggling gun silencers into the United States.