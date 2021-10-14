4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $94,900

Come and take a look at this completely updated 2-story home that features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, and an attached 1 stall garage. The refinished hardwood flooring flows from the living room, up the stairs to the new bathroom and into the 3 bedrooms. Basement has a 4th bedroom with an egress window and walk-in closet. This home has been recently painted throughout the interior and has a new AC unit. Roof (2017), siding, and most windows have been updated. The home does sit on a nonconforming lot...