 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $99,500

Opportunity knocks with the purchase of this single~family home or investment property. Nice sized living room, dining room, dine~in kitchen, and three~quarter bathroom on the main floor. The second floor has a large master bedroom, one guest bedroom, and two non~conforming (pass~through) guest rooms. Kitchen appliances stay. Lots of storage space in the basement. This property is being sold AS IS...

View More

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News